ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said an investigation is underway into the death of a 3-month-old child.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were called to a home on Kirk Lane in Pendleton in regard to the unresponsive infant.

The child was taken to an area hospital, where it was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing at this time, but sheriff’s office said it does not appear to be suspicious.