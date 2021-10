GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the death of an infant.

According to GCSO, deputies responded to McGarity Street at approximately 1:15 a.m. about a female infant not breathing. The infant was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are conducting an investigation, but believes there is nothing of suspicious nature.

We will be updating with more details.