Infant shot, killed in north Louisiana drive-by shooting

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
police lights generic big crime scene_378910

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — An infant is dead after being shot in a drive-by shooting in north Louisiana.

News outlets report multiple police units responded just after 4:15 a.m. Saturday to a west Shreveport neighborhood.

Shreveport Police say a vehicle drove by and began shooting into a home, striking the one-month-old girl, who was pronounced dead.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Queen Dean. Authorities say a bullet struck her in the head. An autopsy has been ordered.

No other injuries were reported.

Details are scarce. There is no suspect or vehicle description and a motive has not yet been declared.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store