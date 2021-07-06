Information tech company to bring 145 new jobs to Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A company is bringing 145 new jobs to Greenville County.

Epsilon Inc., an information technology and services company, announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The more than $2.6 million investment will create 145 new jobs.



Founded in 2009, Epsilon, Inc. provides customer service that supports a wide range of technology-related functions. This includes consulting; cloud and hybrid cloud hosting for business applications; technology support for clients; wired and wireless network design and build-out; new workstation deployments; and cybersecurity compliance services, according to the company’s press release.

“Today, we’re thrilled to celebrate a great win for South Carolina’s rapidly growing tech industry. With this announcement, Epsilon, Inc. builds on the momentum South Carolina has achieved in this dynamic sector,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

Located at 86 Brookfield Oaks Drive in Greenville, Epsilon, Inc.’s new facility will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand.

The new facility is expected to be operational by August 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Epsilon, Inc. team should visit the company’s career page here.