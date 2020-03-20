Ingles Markets hiring for short-term, long-term positions

(WSPA) – Ingles Markets announced Friday that they will be hiring additional people who are in need of short-term income at this time.

Ingles Markets is implementing their “One Team. One Community” hiring effort starting today. This is a company wide effort to help those who need short-term income throughout our region.I

In order to help those who need supplemental income Ingles is hiring additional members to meet community needs.

Both Short-Term and Long-Term positions are available along with various hours and shifts. These positions are available throughout our six-state market.

Jobs are open immediately … if interested apply online at www.inglescareers.com or visit your closest Ingles Tuesdays and Thursdays for on the spot interviews between 2 and 4 PM.