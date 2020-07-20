Ingles Markets to require customers to wear a face covering starting July 21

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Ingles Markets, Incorporated announced Monday that starting tomorrow, Tuesday, July 21, they will require customers to wear a face covering.

According to a news release from Ingles, signs announcing the face covering requirement will be posted at all store entrances, and will also make frequent announcements inside the store.

“This requirement will be effective in all retail locations beginning July 21, 2020 and will not apply to young children or to customers with medical conditions who are not able to wear a face covering,” according to the release. “In addition to requiring a facial covering, we are continuing our enhanced sanitation practices and regularly cleaning all high-touch surfaces to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Our one-way aisles to encourage social distancing remain in place as will our plexiglass sneeze guards.”