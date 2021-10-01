Ingles Pharmacy to administer Pfizer COVID booster shots to eligible patients

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. Businesses that have announced vaccine mandates say some workers who had been on the fence have since gotten inoculated against COVID-19. But many holdouts remain — a likely sign of what is to come once a federal mandate goes into effect. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(WSPA) – Following FDA authorization, Ingles Markets Incorporated is offering booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible patients.

On Friday, Sept. 24, the CDC recommended that patients from the following groups receive a booster dose of vaccine 6 months after completing the 2-dose series of Pfizer vaccine:

Patients 65 years or older or those in long term care facilities

Patients 18-64 years old with underlying medical conditions

Patients 18-64 years old in occupational or institutional settings with high risk of COVID-19 infection

Health experts say that immunity from the virus can begin to weaken as time progresses after vaccine administration. In order to prolong immunity and boost patients’ protection, boosters are recommended for certain populations at the highest risk of COVID-19.

At this time, only Pfizer doses are available as boosters. Only patients who have completed the primary vaccination series with the Pfizer vaccine are currently eligible for boosters.

Ingles Pharmacy continues to offer first and second doses of vaccine to patients 12 years of age and older. All pharmacy locations also offer third doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for patients who are moderately to severely immunocompromised 28 days after second doses are administered.

All COVID-19 vaccines are currently available by appointment and can be scheduled utilizing the pharmacy’s online scheduler here. The scheduler also allows patients to complete vaccine consent forms electronically, reducing check-in time at the pharmacy.