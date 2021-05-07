Injuries reported after crash on Holly Springs Rd. in Spartanburg Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash with reported injuries is under investigation in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened on Holly Springs Rd. and Little Mountain Rd. at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Life flight helicopters were called to the scene to transport injured patients.

SCHP is investigating the crash. There is no word yet on the extent of injuries or how the crash happened.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store