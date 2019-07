SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Injuries were reported in a crash involving a motorcycle in Boiling Springs.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 9 and Double Bridge Road.

7News crew on the scene said it appeared to be a three-vehicle accident. One of the vehicles involved is a motorcycle.

No lanes were blocked as of 11:05 a.m.

The S.C. Highway Patrol’s traffic information website reports injuries in the crash.

We’ve reached out to the SCHP for details.