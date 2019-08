GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — At least one person was hurt when a vehicle flipped near a busy intersection in Greenville.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday on W. Blue Ridge Drive at White Horse Road.

Troopers report injuries in the wreck.

7News crew at the scene said two of three lanes on W. Blue Ridge Drive were blocked, while two lanes of White Horse Road were blocked shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.