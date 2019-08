SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — At least one person was hurt in an early-morning crash in Moore.

One vehicle flipped in the wreck on Reidville Road near Highway 417. It happened around 6:10 a.m. Friday.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports injuries in the crash.

7News crew on the scene says part of Reidville Road was blocked about an hour after the crash, but traffic is moving in both directions.

Check back for updates on this developing story.