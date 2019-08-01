Minor injuries in Spartanburg Co. train crash, fire chief says

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A car reportedly hit a train in an early-morning crash in Spartanburg County

It happened around 5:40 p.m. Thursday on Southport Road near Whitestone Glendale Road.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports injuries in the crash.

Croft Fire Department responded to the crash.

Croft Fire Chief Lewis Hayes said such calls often turn out tragic.

Luckily, Hayes said, neither the train nor the car were moving fast at the time of the crash.

The train was switching out cars on a cross track at the time, Chief Hayes said.

“It looks like the injuries are going to turn out to be very minor,” he said.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.