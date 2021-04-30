Inland Port Greer expanding

GREER, S.C. (WSPA)- With the help of a federal grant, Inland Port Greer will soon be expanding. Inland Port Greer is an extension of the Port of Charleston.

Leaders with SC Ports said the expansion is needed to meet existing demand and create capacity for future business growth as well.

“You can reach 94 million consumers within a one day truck trip from Greer,” said terminal manager Will Angelich.

According to SC Ports, more than half of the agency’s $63 billion annual impact is in the Upstate. A spokesperson said plans to expand Inland Port Greer will drive even more growth.

“It allows us to continue to be an economic engine for the upstate and growing business, both planned and future growth,” Angelich said.

Inland Port Greer opened in 2013 with BMW as its launch customer and has since grown significantly.

“BMW transports engines and transmissions for production at the BMW plant,” Angelic said. “Michelin imports raw rubber from Indonesia that they use to manufacture tires here in the Upstate. Dollar Tree located their largest distribution center in the nation to be close to the inland port.”

Now SC ports plans to expand capacity at Inland Port Greer by roughly 60 to 70 percent, according to project manager Ed Steehmeyer.

“It gives us the capacity to bring in more containers both imports and exports,” he said.

The project is projected to cost about $28 million dollars, with nearly half of it paid by a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Local leaders hope the investment yields dividends for the upstate economy.

“We drive business and help recruit business here to the Upstate,” Angelich said.

Construction on the first part of the project is expected to begin this summer.