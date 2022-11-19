GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – State and local leaders teamed up Friday morning to announce that South Carolina’s Inland Port Terminal in Greer is expanding its footprint and capacity.

The port’s CEO said the terminal will double its capacity for shipping and handling cargo in the next few years. Part of the expansion has already been completed.

The port has built brand new tracks in the facility that leaders project should help meet demands through 2040.

The port has also planned to expand its footprint and build new facilities from a $30 million investment made by port profits and a $25 million grant from the federal government.

South Carolina Ports gifted the City of Greer $50 thousand to use toward the proposed Wards Creek Trail during the ceremony.

The terminal is currently South Carolina’s eighth largest port in the country.

The expansion for the terminal is expected to be completed by the winter of 2024.