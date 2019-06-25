Inman man receives 25-year prison sentence for attempting to shoot former coworker

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison after admitting to attempted murder.

According to Solicitor Barry Barnette, Gregory Scott Greene, 52, of Inman, admitted to sneaking into his former workplace while it was closed to shoot his former coworker last November.

Greene went to Eggers Funeral Home on S. Alabama Avenue on November 8, 2018, an attempted to shoot a man with an AR-15, but the gun miss-fired, according to a press release. Greene fired a bullet into the floor of the business in front of the victim.

The victim managed to text another colleague, asking them to call 911.

Spartanburg County deputies arrested Greene as he was attempting to drive away from the scene. They found the rifle in his truck.

Greene told deputies that he was upset about leaving his job about a month earlier and had kept his key to the business. He also told them that he used the key to open the door and turn off the alarm.

Greene pleaded guilty to attempted murder, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Barnette.

Circuit Judge Lee Alford issued a 20-year sentence on the attempted murder and kidnapping charges, according to the release. A consecutive five-year sentence was ordered on the gun charge.

Greene’s prior criminal record included convictions for driving under the influence and public disorderly conduct.