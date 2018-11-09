Inman Police asking for donations to help homeless

INMAN, SPARTANBURG COUNTY (WSPA) - The Inman Police Chief is asking for your donations for the homeless. The effort is called "Hugs for Hope".

It's an issue the police chief says cannot be ignored and is getting worse in Greenville and Spartanburg.

Chief Tucker with the Inman Police Department is holding a coat drive in looking for new or used coats, blankets, children's clothing, shoes and hygiene products.

He says he comes into contact with homeless daily and his officers see it firsthand.

The chief says he's especially worried as the temperatures drop and winter approaches. He says he is willing to expand the annual effort so the community can be involved.

Drop off locations include the Inman Police Department at Inman City Hall, Hardens Marine, United Community Bank in Inman, Upstate Auto Auction and the Spartanburg Flea Market.



The Homeless Vigil is happening in Barnett Park on November 15. You may also bring donations there and they will be passed out to homeless who will have a chance to take advantage of other services like job opportunities and shelter.

