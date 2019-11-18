Inman Police Chief continues donation drive for less fortunate in Spartanburg County

Chief Keith Tucker with Inman Police asks anyone with a coat, shoes, socks, undergarments, blankets, backpacks or non-perishable food items to spare to donate them this week.

Chief Tucker said his officers as well as some local business owners are concerned for the homeless and those in need in his jurisdiction.

items will be collected Monday, November 18 through Thursday, November 21.

Delivery to Church Builders on Fremont Street in downtown Spartanburg South Carolina will happen between 3 and 4 PM on the 21st.

Church builders supports the poor and homeless in the community find jobs, enter rehab and recovery, find meals and serve others.

Pet clothing, cat and dog food will be collected by Devine Canine.

Drop off locations include:

Holdens Marine 1265 Boiling SpringS Rd Spartanburg SC Highway 9.

Iron Power Sports 240 Highway 292 Inman, SC

1st Franklin Financial on SC 9 2642 Boiling Springs Road Suite A Boiling Springs SC 29316



Devine Canine 31 N Main Inman

