Dollar General in Inman robbed Sunday night

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) -- Police say no one was hurt in the robbery of an Inman store.

It happened Sunday night at the Dollar General at 110900 Asheville Highway.

Inman police say no one was hurt and the robbery remains under investigation as of Monday morning.

Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene.

According to an incident report, the robbery happened shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect wore a black hoodie and pants and white tennis shoes.

Officers tried to track the suspect with a K-9.

No arrests or suspects have been announced at this time.