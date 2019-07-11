Inman woman gets 15 years after pleading guilty to drug trafficking, possession charges

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – An Inman woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison after she reportedly admitted to selling methamphetamine and marijuana on multiple occasions.

According to a solicitor’s office news release,Hailey Hill, 21, pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Keith Kelly.

On July 10, 2018, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies used an informant to buy approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine from Hill at an Asheville Highway location.

The drug deal was recorded and on the same day deputies found her in possession of more than 24 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Hill was a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped for speeding and the driver ran from the scene.

Along with the marijuana found in Hill’s purse, deputies found two sets of digital scales, over $1,200 in cash and multiple clear baggies in her possession.

According to the news release, other drug offenses happened on July 19, 2018 and Feb. 20, 2019.

The solicitor’s office said her criminal record included previous convictions for trafficking methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.