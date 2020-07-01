Inman woman has baby in car in hospital parking lot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate baby boy was so excited to enter the world, he couldn’t wait to get to a hospital room to make his debut.

Instead, he was delivered in the backseat of his parents’ car in the hospital’s parking lot.

7 News spoke with the baby’s parents.

“We were like 15 minutes out and I was like, ‘I think I need to push this baby out.’ And he was like, ‘No, no, no, you can’t do that,’ and I said, ‘I don’t have a choice!'”

That was the conversation Abbey McGinnis and her husband Grant had on their way to Greenville Memorial Hospital where they’d meet their first baby, Sims Hudson McGinnis.

“They kept saying, ‘You’re a first-time mom. It’s going to be a little while. Don’t stress about making it to the hospital,'” Abbey McGinnis said.

But when they arrived at the hospital, nurses told them they wouldn’t make it to a delivery room in time, so Abbey had her baby in the backseat of their car.

“I didn’t have time to be afraid or anything,” Abbey said. “I just thought ‘We have to do this.'”

It was something even the nurses weren’t expecting.

“I remember one of them was like, ‘I’ve delivered like 900-and-something babies and I’ve never done this before. I’ve never seen this,'” Abbey said.

Both parents told 7 News they can’t wait to tell Sims how and where he was born.

“One of my friends said, ‘You just gave him his fun fact for the rest of his life,'” Abbey said. “I was like, ‘You might be right.'”

Abbey and Grant said they’re excited for a lifetime of fun surprises with Sims.

“We were joking that he was going to be a little wild man and have a mind of his own, and I feel like he’s confirmed that,” Abbey said.

The McGinnis family said they’d like to give a special thanks to the doctors and nurses who helped deliver their precious baby boy.

“They made it feel halfway normal somehow,” Abbey said.

Little Sims was born at 8:42 a.m. on Monday, June 29th and weighed 8 pounds and 8 ounces. He’s now at home with his parents back in Inman.