Inmate at Tyger River Correctional dies from complications of COVID-19; 116 other inmates, 9 staff test positive

(WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Corrections announced Friday that an inmate at Tyger River Correctional Institution died from complications of COVID-19, and over 100 other inmates at the facility have tested positive for the virus.

According to an SCDC news release, the inmate, a 58-year-old man, died at an outside hospital Friday after being hospitalized since June 26. The man reportedly had several underlying medical conditions and tested positive for the virus on June 24.

SCDC officials said as of Friday 116 offenders and nine staff members at Tyger River have tested positive for COVID-19, and said that most of the living units at Tyger River are on quarantine or isolation.

“SCDC, with 16,862 offenders, has had 313 offenders test positive for the coronavirus systemwide. Of those, 105 have recovered and 208 are active cases,” according to the release. “There are 49 active staff cases. This is the department’s third inmate death associated with the virus.”

SCDC said they are working closely with the South Carolina Department of Health and Envirnmental Control to make sure guidelines and protocols are being followed.

For updates on SCDC’s response to COVID-19, visit www.doc.sc.gov.

To see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per correctional institution in the state, click here.