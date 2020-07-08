Inmate death reported at Tyger River Correctional, coroner says

ENOREE, SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an inmate at Tyger River Correctional in Enoree died.

According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, Willie Clarence Pitts, Jr., 52, was found unresponsive early Wednesday morning and EMS was called.

Pitts was later pronounced dead just after 3:30 a.m.

Clevenger said currently there is no evidence that the death is COVID-19 related and the preliminary exam does not indicate that foul play is suspected.

“We will follow up with a COVID test as our protocol dictates,” Clevenger said. “That test is not returned in less than 48 hours from submission. We will follow through with a more thorough exam after the test.”

