Inmate death under investigation in Abbeville Co.

News

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An inmate death is under investigation in Abbeville County.

The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office responded to the Abbeville County Detention Facility at about 9 a.m. Thursday in reference to the sudden death of a male inmate.

EMS was notified by the Detention Facility personnel that a 59-year-old man, who was arrested by Abbeville Police Wednesday night for Driving Under Suspension, was found unresponsive Thursday morning in a holding cell, according to the coroner’s office.

Life saving measures were initiated, but unsuccessful, the coroner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The inmate’s name has not yet been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

The investigation is ongoing by the coroner’s office, Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Law Enforcement Division.

