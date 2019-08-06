Inmate dies following fight at Broad River Correctional Institution

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Jail prison cell bars generic_474226

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – An inmate’s death is being investigated as a homicide following a fight Monday afternoon at the Broad River Correctional Institution.

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, an inmate was seriously injured during a fight with another inmate.

The inmate was taken to an outside medical facility for treatment before they passed away.

SCDC Police Services and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will continue to investigate the incident.

Details are limited at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store