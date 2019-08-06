Inmate dies following fight at Broad River Correctional Institution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – An inmate’s death is being investigated as a homicide following a fight Monday afternoon at the Broad River Correctional Institution.

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, an inmate was seriously injured during a fight with another inmate.

The inmate was taken to an outside medical facility for treatment before they passed away.

SCDC Police Services and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will continue to investigate the incident.

Details are limited at this time.

