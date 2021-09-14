Inmate escapes while doing work detail in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A Cherokee County Detention Center inmate escaped from a work detail around noon today.

Bradley Scott Johnston, 34, was 15 days into serving his 90-day sentence for driving under suspension and was expected to be released on Oct. 19.

He was a part of the litter pick-up crew when he ran down the street and jumped into a white Chevrolet Tahoe on Hetty Hill St. in Gaffney, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff Office.

When he is captured deputies say he will finish his 90-day sentence and will face additional charges of escape and larceny for taking the jumpsuit belonging to the county.

Anyone assisting or aiding the suspect could also face charges.

