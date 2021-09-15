Inmate in custody after escape during work detail in Cherokee Co.

(Source: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate who escaped during litter pick-up was captured Wednesday morning.

According to deputies, Johnston was taken into custody after a short chase on Ellis Ferry Road around 11 a.m.

We previously reported that Bradley Scott Johnston, 34, was on day 15 of his 90-day sentence for driving under suspension Tuesday when he ran from his work detail on Hetty Hill Street.

He escaped by jumping in a white Chevrolet Tahoe that fled the area, the sheriff’s office said.

He is currently in the Cherokee County Detention Center facing two additional charges of escaping and petty larceny.

