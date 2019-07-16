Inmate leaves work detail in Greenwood Co., deputies searching area

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood County deputies are searching for an inmate who walked off from his work assignment Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies said Robert Andrew Proctor, 40, was working at the Greenwood County Maintenance Shop on Siloam Church Road at about 7:20 a.m.

Detention center staff noticed he was missing from the job just after 2 p.m., according to deputies.

A bloodhound tracking team and K9 team were brought in to search the area, deputies said.

Deputies said Proctor may have gotten a ride out of the area.

Proctor is about six-feet-tall and weighs about 160 pounds, deputies said. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark blue inmate pants.

Deputies said any escaped inmate should be considered dangerous, but they do not have any reason to believe Proctor is any danger to society.

Proctor was in jail for three counts of violation of a protection order and one count of shoplifting. He was sentenced to 88 days, and his release date was set for August 4.

Anyone with information regarding Proctor’s whereabouts should contact the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office through any of the following means: