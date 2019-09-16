Inmate walks away from Livesay Correctional in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Officials say an inmate at Livesay Correctional Institution and Reentry Center walked away from the facility Sunday morning.

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, 39-year-old Shane Adams was last seen at the facility around 11:30am.

Adams is 6 feet tall with red hair, blue eyes, and weighs 242 pounds. He has a tattoo of “No Fear” on his upper right arm.

Adams is serving time in prison for Grand Larceny and Burglary in Chester County.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.