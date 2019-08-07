Inmate’s death at Spartanburg Co. prison under investigation

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — An inmate is believed to have committed suicide at a prison in Spartanburg County.

Dexter Lee, a spokesman for the S.C. Department of Corrections, said an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at Tyger River Correctional Institution on Tuesday evening.

The inmate was identified as James Roy Prator Jr. 

Prator’s age was not released. 

Prator’s death appears to be suicide, Lee said.

Prison officials are awaiting autopsy results for the exact cause of death.

Tyger River Correctional is a medium-security prison in Enoree.

According to SCDC records, 1,075 inmates are incarcerated there as of Wednesday. 

