Inside Look: Anderson Institute of Technology set to open August 19th

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – In less than two weeks, the doors will officially open at the new career center in Anderson.

The $34 million project was a partnership between Anderson School Districts 3,4, and 5.  

The facility will have roughly 1,000 students who will learn hands on skills from a variety of fields.

“One wing is more health science oriented, the other more technology with cyber security those types of programs.  Then you move more into our manufacturing, machine tool technology and mechatronics,” said Superintendent Tom Wilson with Anderson 5.

There will be an official ribbon cutting marking the opening on Sunday, August 11th at 3pm.  Our own 7News Anchor Ben Hoover will be the emcee.

For more information, you can check out the new career center’s website.

