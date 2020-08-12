Instacart teams with Walmart to rival Amazon

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Grocery delivery service Instacart is teaming up with Walmart to compete with e-commerce giant Amazon.

Three years ago, Instacart’s future seemed bleak after Amazon bought one of the company’s biggest partners, Whole Foods.

But the coronavirus pandemic has sent Instacart’s business through the roof, and now the service will offer a same-day delivery option at Walmart locations in four markets — Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Tulsa.

Instacart partners with more than 400 retailers in North America.

Since March, the company has added hundreds of thousands of new contract workers and raised $325 in new financing.