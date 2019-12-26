Intermittent fasting may help you live longer, study says

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – A new study says that eating in a 6 hour window and fasting for 18 hours might help you live longer.

Intermittent fasting was a big trend for weight loss in 2019, but experts say it can do more than just help you shed some pounds.

Research compiled from studies published in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that intermittent fasting can also reduce blood pressure and improve longevity.

It’s unclear if these health benefits were a direct result of weight loss.

But maintaining a healthy weight is known to be essential when it comes to preventing many health problems.

The authors of the report focused on two types of fasting: daily restricted feeding, where you eat for 6 to 8 hours a day a day, then fast for 16-18 hours.

The report suggested doctors could instruct their patients to fast as a preventative method or treatment plan, for things like cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

But according to the report, most Americans tend to eat three meals a day plus snacks, so doctors are currently less likely to suggest the method.

Because the research is relatively news, and the long-term effects require more research, the author suggests doctors monitor their patients and slowly increase the fasting duration.