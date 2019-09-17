Internal investigation launched at Union Co. High School

UNION CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A Union County School Board trustee said Monday many in the community are calling him upset and wondering about what happened at the high school involving a special needs student.

7News has learned district leaders have launched an internal investigation at Union County High School.

We’ve also confirmed the investigation involves the video-taping of a student there.

One leader at district offices said they are investigating a report of a special needs student who may have been videotaped by a member of the administration at the high school and the video may have been shared with others.

School board trustee Mike Cohen told 7News tells the matter needs to get resolved quickly.

“My prayers go out to the family and to the child that this will heal quickly and hopefully there’s a quick decision that will come up and the people of Union County will heal also,” said Cohen during an interview Monday.

We reached out to the superintendent, Dr. William Roach.

Roach confirmed the investigation but would not conifrm questions about whether a principal was placed on suspension Friday.

Roach called it a personnel matter.

Parents and citizens who are concerned about the internal investigation at the school were commenting during local podcast “The K-C Show” Monday morning.

The host, who is a parent himself, said, “How you handle that I don’t know. I don’t know.”

Trustee Cohen said he fielded calls from parents all day Monday asking about a video that parents said shows a student and that it was recorded by a member of the administration at the high school.

“I have received many phone calls from parents and citizens of Union County very, very disturbed about what they’ve been reading on Facebook,” said Cohen.

In an email, Union County High School head principal Alfred Williams directed our questions to the superintendent.

Cohen did acknowledge a lot of people in the county are upset about the situation and said something like this can cause a lot of damage in his community.

“Every day it goes there’s gonna be more and more angry people,” said Cohen. “This is a situation that has to be resolved quickly before things get out of hand.”

Cohen said he expects community members to be at the next board meeting to ask even more questions about the situation and how it’s being handled at district offices.

The next board meeting is Monday, September 23rd at 6:30 p.m.

7News will be there and will continue to ask questions.