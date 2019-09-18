Internal investigation reveals Union Co. H.S. student was videoed for possible news story, district officials say

by: WSPA Staff

UNION COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Union County School District administration said an internal investigation into an allegation about a special needs students being videoed has revealed that a student was being videoed for a potential news story.

We reported earlier that district leaders launched an internal investigation at Union County High School.

One leader at district offices said they are investigating a report of a special needs student who may have been videotaped by a member of the administration at the high school and the video may have been shared with others.

According to a statement from the school system Wednesday, the student was a regular education student who was videoed for a possible news article. That school also reportedly had a signed media release for that student.

The following is the full statement issued by the school system:

“Union County School District administration has investigated an allegation that a special needs student was videoed, and that video was shared via social media. Through the investigation, it has been discovered that no special education student was videoed. A regular education student was videoed, however, for a potential news article, but by all accounts, that video has not been shared. Even though the school had a signed media release for the student, the parents of the student should have been contacted as a courtesy. The administration has spoken with the mother of the student and she is satisfied with the investigation and how it has been handled. “

