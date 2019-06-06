News

Interstate 40 reopened following crash involving 25 vehicles; 7 injured

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 11:03 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 11:03 PM EDT

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) -- Authorities said Interstate 40 westbound near the Jones Sausage Road exit has been reopened following a multi-car crash.

At least 25 vehicles were involved in the collision on Interstate-40 west in Garner Wednesday that injured seven people. 

The Highway Patrol said none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. 

A total of seven people were transported to the hospital. Five more were treated at the scene. 

This story will be updated as more information is released. 

