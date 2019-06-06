Interstate 40 reopened following crash involving 25 vehicles; 7 injured

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WNCN)

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) -- Authorities said Interstate 40 westbound near the Jones Sausage Road exit has been reopened following a multi-car crash.

At least 25 vehicles were involved in the collision on Interstate-40 west in Garner Wednesday that injured seven people.

The Highway Patrol said none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

A total of seven people were transported to the hospital. Five more were treated at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information is released.