CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – An invasive species of spiders, called Joro spiders have made their way to the Upstate.

There’s no doubt about it, Joro spiders are not very friendly looking.

However, there’s no need to worry.

Professor at Clemson University, Dr. David Coyle, says even though they’re venomous, their mouths are too small to break the skin.



“Yes, they’re a great big spider and sends chills down some people’s spines but they’re really not going to hurt anyone. They’re just out there doing their spider thing,” Dr. Coyle said. “They are not dangerous to humans, and they are not dangerous to pets.”

Dr. Coyle says entomologists believe the species was brought over to America in a cargo ship, and then later found in the southeast.

“They were first discovered in North Georgia in 2013 and they have since spread to the Upstate of course,” Dr. Coyle said.

He says they are expected to spread pretty rapidly, but if you find yourself face-to-face with a Joro inside your house, Dr. Coyle says to not kill it.

“Just pick it up and put it outside,” Dr. Coyle said. “If you don’t want to touch it, put it in a cup or scoop it up with a piece of paper. It’s not going to bite you, they’re very docile and tame. I’ve held them, they just sort of crawl around, probably quite honestly would rather not be held anyway, they’re a wild animal really.”

Researchers at Clemson say there’s not a lot of data on Joro’s, but they’re planning on studying these spiders significantly. Their next goal is to learn more about their habitat.

Entomologists say they can be seen mostly around late July, through October.