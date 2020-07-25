Investigation around Spartanburg murder continues, police asking witnesses to come forward

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police need your help tracking down the person who killed a young man in Spartanburg. The 18-year old was shot in a neighborhood off of Howard Street two weeks ago.

Rain trickling on the lawn that has been the setting of a tragic scene.

“People there and around were administrating CPR and of course, the medics came and did the same,” said Major Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department.

It was two weeks ago when 18-year old Jalen McNeil was shot and killed in the Victoria Gardens neighborhood. Major Art Littlejohn told us since that night, they have been looking for clues. But so far, no arrests.

“We think there are probably some people who know more than what we’re getting so far,” Major Littlejohn told us.

As each day passes, someone connected to Jalen’s family told us, their questions around what happened continue to grow.

“He was very well loved so his entire family is having a hard time dealing with his life being cut so suddenly,” said Community Activist, Dr. Candace Brewer.

That’s why both family and police are calling on neighbors, witnesses or anyone with information to step up and share what they know.

“There’s a bad guy somewhere out there that we need to find. We can find him or her if people would share that information with us,” Littlejohn said.

However, Dr. Candace Brewer told us McNeil’s family isn’t giving up. She said they’re going to continue on their hunt for answers until the person who did this is behind bars.

If you know anything about this case, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.