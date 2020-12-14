Investigation into hit-and-run crash on White Street Ext. underway in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said an investigation is underway in regard to a hit-and-run crash that happened over the weekend.

According to a news release, emergency crews responded to White Street Extension near Shockley Ferry Road in Anderson on Dec. 13 at around 4:45 p.m. after a report of crash involving a motorcycle.

Sheriff’s Office officials said a preliminary investigation revealed that the crash may have been an intentional hit-and-run.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said they are currently searching for a dark green Chevrolet Trailblazer that they believe to be the suspect’s vehicle.

McBride said the Trailblazer was reportedly pulling an empty utility trailer.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-260-4400 or submit an anonymous tip through Anderson Area Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).

