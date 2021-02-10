Investigation into Union County woman’s death continues one year later, family looking for answers

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Union County family is looking for answers and justice. They lost a loved one almost exactly a year ago. The manner of her death is still undetermined.

A loving person with a contagious laugh. That’s how Haley Sanford’s family is remembering her.

“She loved everybody, it’s just so hard to be here without her because we were like that,” said Haley Sanford’s Mom, Sonya Sanford.

They lost her one year ago. Her body was found at the bottom of the stairs in her home on Gideon Street in Jonesville.

“Right now, we’re at the point where we’ve collected evidence and there is still some evidence pending,” said Union County Sheriff, Jeff Bailey.

Since then, Union County Sheriff Jeff Bailey said her death has been under investigation. However, the manner of it is still to be determined.

Her family doesn’t believe it was accidental.

“I know my daughter like the back of my hand, she didn’t fall down them steps,” Sanford told 7 News.

Sheriff Bailey said they still need more evidence from state investigators to find out what happened.

7 News: “So you’re not ruling out homicide?”

“We’re not ruling it out but like I said, it’s undetermined so we can’t say right now because until we know the facts and we have clear path of where we’re going to go with the case, we’re not going to say one way or another,” Sheriff Bailey said.

However, Sanford’s family wants answers now. They told 7 News, they will not give up their fight until justice has been served.

“She’s still my baby girl,” Sanford said.

Haley had three kids who her family said she adored. Sheriff Bailey told us the next step in all of this is getting more evidence from state investigators.