Investigation underway after 1 shot on South Center St. in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police are investigating after one person was shot and injured on South Center St. Saturday night.

At about 11:20 p.m., police responded to 520 South Center Street in reference to a shooting incident.

Officers noticed an unconscious male on the front porch who had been shot at least once.

They say another male was on the porch attempting to render aid to the victim.

Spartanburg EMS arrived and transported the victim to a hospital.

Officers learned the victim was visiting a neighbor’s home on South Center Street when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

Police say at this point, there is no information about the suspect.

Spartanburg Police is currently interviewing witnesses and the investigation is ongoing.

Information can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1.888.CRIMESC, or the Spartanburg Police Department.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.