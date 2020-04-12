1  of  14
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Investigation underway after 1 shot on South Center St. in Spartanburg

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police are investigating after one person was shot and injured on South Center St. Saturday night.

At about 11:20 p.m., police responded to 520 South Center Street in reference to a shooting incident.

Officers noticed an unconscious male on the front porch who had been shot at least once.

They say another male was on the porch attempting to render aid to the victim.

Spartanburg EMS arrived and transported the victim to a hospital.

Officers learned the victim was visiting a neighbor’s home on South Center Street when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

Police say at this point, there is no information about the suspect.

Spartanburg Police is currently interviewing witnesses and the investigation is ongoing.

Information can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1.888.CRIMESC, or the Spartanburg Police Department.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories