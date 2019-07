Waves close-up, against a background of a dark strip of shore. Background, banner or art canvas.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found floating in Lake Hartwell on Friday.

Crews responded to a reported drowning on Lynn Haven Drive in Seneca at 5:40 p.m., according to Oconee County Fire Chief Charlie King.

Upon arrival, crews found a body floating on the shoreline of Lake Hartwell.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner are investigating at this time.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Check back for updates.