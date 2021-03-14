Investigation underway after body found on Landers Rd. in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Spartanburg County.

The body was found on Landers Rd. off I-85 Saturday afternoon, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office. The coroner identified the person as James Michael Huntley, 70, of Spartanburg.

The initial exam did not reveal an immediate cause of death. A more extensive exam will occur Monday morning, the coroner said.

The investigation is ongoing by the coroner’s office and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Check back for updates.