Investigation underway after person stabbed at bus station in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a stabbing incident last week.

According to a police department news release, officers responded to the Asheville Rides Transit (ART) station on Coxe Avenue on Nov. 20 at around 6 p.m. in regard to a report of a person suffering from a stab wound.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the male victim was boarding a bus at the station and was reportedly stabbed in the back by a male suspect.

The victim was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking to identify the person pictured, who is described as wearing all black clothing, and black and white shoes.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or anyone with information on the stabbing incident is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.