Investigation underway after several animals found during medical call in Belton

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after several animals were found in a person’s home while EMS responded to a medical call there.

According to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, EMS personnel responded to an address on Big Creek Road in Belton for a woman needing medical assistance.

First responders on scene provided needed medical treatment and have transported the homeowner to the hospital, deputies said.

While on scene, several animals were found inside the home. Anderson County Animal Control has responded to the scene with Anderson County PAWS personnel, deputies said. There is no word yet on the condition of the animals.

An investigation in underway at this time and details are limited.

A 7 News crew is on the way to the scene. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.