Investigation underway after several animals found during medical call in Belton

News
Posted: / Updated:

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after several animals were found in a person’s home while EMS responded to a medical call there.

According to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, EMS personnel responded to an address on Big Creek Road in Belton for a woman needing medical assistance. 

First responders on scene provided needed medical treatment and have transported the homeowner to the hospital, deputies said.

While on scene, several animals were found inside the home. Anderson County Animal Control has responded to the scene with Anderson County PAWS personnel, deputies said. There is no word yet on the condition of the animals.

An investigation in underway at this time and details are limited. 

A 7 News crew is on the way to the scene. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Basketball Challenge Bracket Contest
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store