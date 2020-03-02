Investigation underway into 11-month-old girl’s death in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office officials said an investigation is underway into the death of an 11-month-old child.

According to coroner’s office news release, the child died at around 6 p.m. after she was taken to Kids Care in Anderson and went into cardiac arrest after arriving at the facility.

The coroner’s office said Medshore Emergency Medical Services responded to the facility and transported the child to AnMed Health Medical Facility after health care personnel tried to revive the child.

The child was pronounced dead at 6 p.m. at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Deputy Coroner Don McCown said the child has no apparent medical history and the family said the child began having difficulty breathing, which is when they rushed her to Kids Care.

According to the release, the Anderson County Child Fatality Task Force, with includes representatives from the coroner’s office, Anderson Police Department, South Carolina DSS and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division responded to the scene and are investigating.

An autopsy was completed on Monday, and additional testing is being done.