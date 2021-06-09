Investigation underway into reports of vandalism to Little Africa sign, almost a year after ‘hateful vandalism’ of same signage

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Residents of Little Africa in Spartanburg County believe they’re once again the victims of hate. A sign and other structures there were vandalized almost one year ago today and now, they believe they’ve been a target once again.

It’s a unique community and people living there told 7 News, it always calls them back home.

“They still come back and call Little Africa home because it’s where their ancestors resided,” said Little Africa Resident, Sundra Proctor Smith.

Sundra Proctor Smith has deep ties to the Little Africa community. She’s from there and so is a lot of her family.

A historical marker there reads, the community was created as a refuge from hate.

“You don’t know when it’s going to stop,” said Eunice Wilkins, a Little Africa Resident.

But longtime resident there, Eunice Wilkins told us, that hate still seeps through.

“You don’t know when they’re coming back,” Wilkins said.

She is talking about vandals, just as we approach the one year anniversary of finding swastikas painted on their welcome signs.

“It’s sad to see this in our home town because there is really great people that live in this community,” said Tweet Foster who also lives in Little Africa.

Now, they’ve found what are believed to be bullet holes in a replacement welcome sign.

“We’re in the process of building a new sign and then this occurred,” Proctor Smith said.

They don’t know when exactly these punctures were made.

Heidi Theory’s husband was the first to notice them earlier this week.

“We’re coming on almost the anniversary and then, there’s the factor of what’s going to happen to this new sign that we have invested so much time, and love and even money,” Heidi Theory told us who grew up in Little Africa.

Despite the damage, the people of Little Africa told 7 News, they won’t let hate push them away from the place they call home.

“We’re here to stay, we’re not going anywhere,” Proctor Smith told us.

A new sign will be placed there with an unveiling ceremony on July 10.

Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Department told us they’re investigating the situation now.