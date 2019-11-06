DNR officer hangs antler in school classrooms as learning tools in Anderson

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – One DNR officer in Anderson County is working to put a deer antler in every elementary school classroom.

The idea came from Lance Corporal Shawn Hanna who said children don’t always know what game wardens do or how important white tail deer are to the state’s economy.

He decided to take on a project to use donated antlers and hang one in each classroom so that teachers can use the antler and fact sheet as part of their natural science lessons.

He said this comes after studies show licensed deer hunters have decreased by five percent over the last six years.

“That we are seeing a lack of kids being in touch with nature and wildlife and a decline in hunters is less kids being exposed to sport and culuture that goes along with hunting. That is a strong southern tradition that seems to be dying out,” Hanna said.

Hanna has already completed Concord Elementary School and Whitehall Elementary School, and this week he’s working on hanging the antlers at Calhoun Academy of the Art.

He started with Anderson District 5 first, but hopes to go to every district in the county.