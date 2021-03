SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Hotels across Spartanburg County are crumbling to the ground, and county leaders are working to clean them up.

County Councilman David Britt says there are several that are on the top of the priority list right now. He also explains Spartanburg’s history, which leads to how these buildings became neglected.

7News’ Ayla Ferrone explores these problems and the solutions in Problem Properties.