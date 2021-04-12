Spring Weather Week: Staying safe in a tornado

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Tornadoes can form at any time of year if the right conditions are in place and protecting your family and yourself should be your first priority when the weather turns stormy.

Find a room that is away from windows such as a closet, a bathroom, or under a stairwell works in many cases.

Put on a bike helmet to protect your head from flying and falling debris.

The Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety conducts safety tests on home materials to develop additional ways to keep your family and home safe.

They found that closing the doors on the way to your safe room goes a long way in efforts to keep wind out of your home when it’s blowing outside.

Garage doors should also be closed and, if wind rated, will endure stronger wind gusts better.

While garage doors cannot be retrofitted, a licensed home inspector can check how well your roof is connected to the walls in your house and may be able to recommend ways to fortify its construction.