Spring Weather Week: Wildfire prevention

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Forestry Commission said the state sees between 3,000 to 5,000 wildfires a year.

“Peak months for wildfires in the Upstate are November through April, with March and April being the worst two months. That’s when we see lower humidity and higher winds. Plus, a lot of people are out burning their leaves,” Brad Bramlett from the SC Forestry Commission said.

If you plan to burn, you have to notify the forestry commission to make sure conditions are appropriate.

Although South Carolina is not known as wildfire country, we do see them. One of our biggest fires to date started with an unattended campfire, according to the SC Forestry Commission.

“In fact this year, will be the five year anniversary of the Pinnacle Mountain fire, it is the largest and costliest mountain fire in South Carolina’s history,” said Bramlett.

According to Bramlett, there are ways to prevent wildfires.

“If you have a campfire, make sure you have rocks around it, and make sure it’s cleared around the outside of the rocks.” Bramlett said. “When you leave you may not see flames, it may still be hot and have embers, make sure before you leave put water on it and stir it up and make sure that it’s out before you leave.”

If you are camping and a fire gets out of hand, Bramlett says the best thing to do is call 911.

“It’s gonna route to the closest forestry commission and dispatch center, and they are going to send someone out there,” said Bramlett.

When protecting state land, the commission actually fights fire with fire, it is called controlled burning, according to the SC Forestry Commission.